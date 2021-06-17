Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Legionnaires 1-1 in CIF basketball playoffs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:32pm



The first-ever CIF playoffs for Bonsall High School's basketball team resulted in the Legionnaires winning their first-round game before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

"All in all, it was a great season for Bonsall High School," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti. "A lot of firsts for Bonsall basketball."

The Legionnaires' regular-season record of 15-5 included an 8-0 performance in Sierra League competition. "Going 8 and 0 in league, that's the biggest thing," Colletti said.

The undefeated league season gave the Legionnaires the school's first basketball league championship. How...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021