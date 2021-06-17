Legionnaires 1-1 in CIF basketball playoffs
Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:32pm
The first-ever CIF playoffs for Bonsall High School's basketball team resulted in the Legionnaires winning their first-round game before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
"All in all, it was a great season for Bonsall High School," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti. "A lot of firsts for Bonsall basketball."
The Legionnaires' regular-season record of 15-5 included an 8-0 performance in Sierra League competition. "Going 8 and 0 in league, that's the biggest thing," Colletti said.
The undefeated league season gave the Legionnaires the school's first basketball league championship. How...
