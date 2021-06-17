Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors win girls water polo league championship

 
Fallbrook High School's girls water polo program finished the regular season with a 12-2 overall record including a 5-0 mark in Valley League play which earned the Warriors the 2020-21 league championship.

"It was a total team effort for us this year. At times I was playing up to four freshmen, so it took our juniors and seniors helping to guide them," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "The whole team just stepped up and played very well."

Valley Center had a 4-1 league record to place second in the standings. Ramona was 3-2 in Valley League play for third place. Fallbrook traveled to Ra...



