Contract approved for guardrail replacements
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:42pm
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a construction contract which will include replacing guardrails in Rainbow, Bonsall, and Fallbrook.
The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract to install new guardrail segments and replace existing guardrail end sections at 115 locations throughout the unincorporated portion of the county.
The bid package is structured with a base bid consisting of 85 locations and an additive alternative with 30 sites which can be added to the contract should funding permit. Se...
