Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Contract approved for guardrail replacements

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:42pm



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a construction contract which will include replacing guardrails in Rainbow, Bonsall, and Fallbrook.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract to install new guardrail segments and replace existing guardrail end sections at 115 locations throughout the unincorporated portion of the county.

The bid package is structured with a base bid consisting of 85 locations and an additive alternative with 30 sites which can be added to the contract should funding permit. Se...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:16