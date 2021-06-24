Contract approved for guardrail replacements

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a construction contract which will include replacing guardrails in Rainbow, Bonsall, and Fallbrook.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract to install new guardrail segments and replace existing guardrail end sections at 115 locations throughout the unincorporated portion of the county.

The bid package is structured with a base bid consisting of 85 locations and an additive alternative with 30 sites which can be added to the contract should funding permit. Se...