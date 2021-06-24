Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Climate Action team presents community recycling 101

 
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:31pm

Vista Recycling Center

Village News/Courtesy photo

Bob Hill, Vista Council member Joe Green and other Vista residents visit the Vista Recycling Center.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about recycling on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker, Bob Hill, is the recycling director at EDCO Waste Reduction.

This talk will be helpful for anyone who is confused about what can and can't be recycled. They will also find out what is wishcycling. Spoiler alert: Wishcycling is the process of placing discards into the recycling bin even when there's little to no chance for their recovery.

Initially, the term emerged from within the recycling and waste industry as a response to the influx of non-recyclables...



