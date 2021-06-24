Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

FUESD trustees replace board president

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:38pm



The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board held a special afternoon meeting Friday, June 11; Board President Caron Lieber said she was asked not to attend.

The purpose of the closed session was to discuss potential litigation, but no action by the board was announced. However, the board – sans Lieber – voted to take away Lieber’s position as president.

The board met for its regular meeting on Monday evening, June 21, and the new board president was Suzanne Lundin. Leiber let the board know she wasn’t very pleased with the action during the opening minutes of the meetin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021