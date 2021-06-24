Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FUHSD approves Pro Action Dance Camp overnight stay

 
Fallbrook High School Dance Teacher Anna Haskell has received permission from the Fallbrook Union High School District to take 19 of her students to the Pro Action Dance Camp in Mission Viejo.

The overnight stay required approval by the FUHSD board who voted 5-0 June 14 to allow Haskell and her students to participate in the dance camp which will be held July 31 and Aug. 1.

Pro Action Prep is a two-day intensive dance camp where the dancers will learn routines from some of the premier professional and college choreographers in the nation. The routines will be usable for pep rallies, games...



