FUHSD moves board meeting to June 29

 
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:29pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District's board meeting has been changed from Monday, June 28 to Tuesday, June 29. It will be a virtual Zoom meeting with a closed session beginning at 3:30 p.m. and regular session beginning at 5 p.m. The link for the meeting will be in the agenda which will be posted to https://www.fuhsd.net/ on Thursday, June 24 (go to Board, then to Board meetings).

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.

