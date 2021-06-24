George Corporales
Well respected business leader, husband, loving father and friend to all, George Corporales passed away March 31, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Suzon, of 50 years; daughters Caryn and Carol, stepson Brad, and their families.
Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, June 16, 1931, he grew up in Glendale, California and graduated with a chemical engineering degree from CalTech and later achieved an MBA from USC.
In retirement, George and his wife enjoyed extensive travel, moved to Fallbrook, California, where they built a home, and cherished time with friends and grandkids.
He passed shortly af...
