Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

George Corporales

 
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:57pm



Well respected business leader, husband, loving father and friend to all, George Corporales passed away March 31, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Suzon, of 50 years; daughters Caryn and Carol, stepson Brad, and their families.

Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, June 16, 1931, he grew up in Glendale, California and graduated with a chemical engineering degree from CalTech and later achieved an MBA from USC.

In retirement, George and his wife enjoyed extensive travel, moved to Fallbrook, California, where they built a home, and cherished time with friends and grandkids.

He passed shortly af...



