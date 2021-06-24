Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Johnson graduates with Dean's List status at Lehigh University

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:05pm



BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Dean's List status, which is awarded to students at Lehigh University who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to James Johnson of Fallbrook in the spring 2021 semester.

Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Business degree with Honors from Lehigh University in Spring 2021.

During Commencement ceremonies on May 24, Lehigh University conferred 1,295 bachelor's degrees, 549 master's degrees and 104 doctoral degrees. Of the nearly 2,000 graduates, degree reci...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:21