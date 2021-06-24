Johnson graduates with Dean's List status at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Dean's List status, which is awarded to students at Lehigh University who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to James Johnson of Fallbrook in the spring 2021 semester.

Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Business degree with Honors from Lehigh University in Spring 2021.

During Commencement ceremonies on May 24, Lehigh University conferred 1,295 bachelor's degrees, 549 master's degrees and 104 doctoral degrees. Of the nearly 2,000 graduates, degree reci...