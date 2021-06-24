Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Palomar named among 'Best Colleges & Universities in California'

 
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:04pm

Palomar

Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College was ranked 17th out of hundreds of colleges and universities in the state of California by the website EDsmart.org, according to an article posted to the site in late May.

The article, "21 Best Colleges & Universities in California," compiled data from the National Center for Education Statistics and College Scorecard for some 278 four-year, degree-granting institutions and 247 year-year junior or community colleges in the state.

According to EDsmart.org, the ranking was based on four factors:

Affordability

Student satisfaction, based on retention rates

Ac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

