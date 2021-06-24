Resolution supporting safe gun storage denied by elementary school board

Trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary Board considered passing a resolution supporting safe gun storage at its June 7 meeting. However, after a brief board discussion, FUESD Board President Caron Lieber said she didn’t feel it was a board concern and suggested it be tabled.

Still, board member Susan Liebes made a motion to support the resolution and it was seconded by board member Ricardo Favela. The motion did not carry, with Liebes the only one voting yes.

Lieber and Suzanne Lundin voted no, and Favela abstained. Board member JoAnn Lopez did not attend the meeting.

Lieber recomm...