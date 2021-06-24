Soroptimists of Vista to hold cruise raffle fundraiser

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is holding a cruise raffle fundraiser. Raffle tickets are $20, available from any club member. The prize is a Cruise for Two in Balcony Stateroom. Ticket sales end Sept. 16 and drawing will be held on Sept. 23. Entrants need not be present to win. Proceeds benefit women and girls.

For more information visit soroptimistvista.org or email [email protected]

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.

