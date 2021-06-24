Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Soroptimists of Vista to hold cruise raffle fundraiser

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:29pm



VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is holding a cruise raffle fundraiser. Raffle tickets are $20, available from any club member. The prize is a Cruise for Two in Balcony Stateroom. Ticket sales end Sept. 16 and drawing will be held on Sept. 23. Entrants need not be present to win. Proceeds benefit women and girls.

For more information visit soroptimistvista.org or email [email protected]

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 15:54