Supervisors approve Rainbow nutrient reduction and street improvement project
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:37pm
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a project whose primary objective is to reduce nutrient discharge into Rainbow Creek, and which will also provide flood control benefits and street improvements to some Rainbow roads.
The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award a contract for the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project, designated the director of the county's Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract,...
