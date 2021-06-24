Supervisors approve Rainbow nutrient reduction and street improvement project

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a project whose primary objective is to reduce nutrient discharge into Rainbow Creek, and which will also provide flood control benefits and street improvements to some Rainbow roads.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award a contract for the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project, designated the director of the county's Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract,...