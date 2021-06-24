Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors approve Rainbow nutrient reduction and street improvement project

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:37pm



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a project whose primary objective is to reduce nutrient discharge into Rainbow Creek, and which will also provide flood control benefits and street improvements to some Rainbow roads.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award a contract for the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project, designated the director of the county's Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:29