Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

10th annual Artist Guild Show opens at Fallbrook Art Center

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 11:58am

Artist Guild Show

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Artist Guild Show at Fallbrook Art Center includes artwork in a broad variety of mediums and disciplines including painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center welcomes the public to the 10th annual Artist Guild Show, now open in the Janice Griffiths Gallery through July 11. This juried exhibition and sale features over 110 works in a broad variety of mediums and disciplines including painting, printmaking, fine art jewelry, sculpture, textile arts, photography, mixed media, and more.

Open daily through July 11, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays, noon-3 p.m., admission is $6, free to all members, show sponsors, active military, and under 18. Parking is free. Those who join as a new member wi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:21