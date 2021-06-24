10th annual Artist Guild Show opens at Fallbrook Art Center

The Artist Guild Show at Fallbrook Art Center includes artwork in a broad variety of mediums and disciplines including painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center welcomes the public to the 10th annual Artist Guild Show, now open in the Janice Griffiths Gallery through July 11. This juried exhibition and sale features over 110 works in a broad variety of mediums and disciplines including painting, printmaking, fine art jewelry, sculpture, textile arts, photography, mixed media, and more.

Open daily through July 11, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays, noon-3 p.m., admission is $6, free to all members, show sponsors, active military, and under 18. Parking is free. Those who join as a new member wi...