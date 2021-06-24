Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Chloe Shaver
Intern 

'Beehive – The 60s Musical' seen in the flower fields

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at Noon

cast of ‘Beehive’

Village News/Daren Scott photo

The cast of 'Beehive,' performs on an outdoor stage at the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

Although the Carlsbad Flower Fields aren't in bloom, local theatre is certainly regaining its feet. From New Village Arts, "Beehive – The 60s Musical" is what's currently playing in the fields, and the performers are blossoming! The gorgeous flower fields provided a wonderful backdrop for a great performance, and for those who've been missing live theatre, "Beehive" is an incredible opportunity to support local performers.

Taking the audience through the '60's – from the start of women's skirt raising, to the end with Woodstock and the hippie movement – this musical shows how women gr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021