'Beehive – The 60s Musical' seen in the flower fields

The cast of 'Beehive,' performs on an outdoor stage at the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

Although the Carlsbad Flower Fields aren't in bloom, local theatre is certainly regaining its feet. From New Village Arts, "Beehive – The 60s Musical" is what's currently playing in the fields, and the performers are blossoming! The gorgeous flower fields provided a wonderful backdrop for a great performance, and for those who've been missing live theatre, "Beehive" is an incredible opportunity to support local performers.

Taking the audience through the '60's – from the start of women's skirt raising, to the end with Woodstock and the hippie movement – this musical shows how women gr...