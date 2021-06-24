Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Ace Hardware joins FBA's household battery recycling program

 
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 11:18am

Tresa Yada

Village News/Courtesy photo

Ace Hardware Store Manager Tresa Yada stands in front of the store's battery display, with the battery collection buckets for the FBA's Household Battery Recycling Program.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has announced that Fallbrook Ace Hardware has joined the FBA's Household Battery Recycling Program, providing the fifth location in Fallbrook where residents are able to safely dispose of hazardous household battery waste.

Over the past nine years, FBA estimates that the program has helped safely recycle over 750,000 old, used and dead batteries. Household batteries may not be thrown away in regular curbside trash or recycling containers, or even taken directly to the dump.

Since the start of COVID-19, EDCO Waste and Recycling has tem...



