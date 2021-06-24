Ace Hardware joins FBA's household battery recycling program
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 11:18am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has announced that Fallbrook Ace Hardware has joined the FBA's Household Battery Recycling Program, providing the fifth location in Fallbrook where residents are able to safely dispose of hazardous household battery waste.
Over the past nine years, FBA estimates that the program has helped safely recycle over 750,000 old, used and dead batteries. Household batteries may not be thrown away in regular curbside trash or recycling containers, or even taken directly to the dump.
Since the start of COVID-19, EDCO Waste and Recycling has tem...
