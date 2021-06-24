Forest bathing: the art of shinrin yoku

It can be beneficial to spend quality time out in the woods, time that can energize people.

Forest bathing is a way to submerge yourself into nature and observe all the natural wonders that abound in a forest or woodland-like setting.

When early man came out of the forest to explore his new boundaries, he left the safety of the woodlands that sheltered him, gave him a food supply and a sense of connection to the wonders of his world.

Today, we also can find solace, peace, harmony, and a sense of connection to the preciousness of nature's trees and the woodlands.

Perhaps as a child, you had the privilege of camping in one of our nation's grand parks like Yosemite, Big Sur, Lake Arr...