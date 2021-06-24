Padres game day huge hit with Silvergate residents eager to return to exciting events

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook hit a home run June 9 with their first big off-site event since hunkering down at the start of the pandemic, as residents and guests ventured out into downtown San Diego for last week’s Padres game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park.

Seniors from Silvergate were escorted in style by private bus to the stadium where they were greeted with fanfare and ushered to their private, reserved space on the Pacifico Porch overlooking third base. Their bird’s eye view of the ballfield gave them a thrilling look at one of the first games of the season.

The af...