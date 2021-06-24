Pantry to hold food distribution June 30

Fallbrook Food Pantry volunteers supply food to anyone who needs it at the Neighborhood Food Distribution in May on Pico Avenue; the next distribution will be on Wednesday, June 30.

The Fallbrook Food Pantry will be holding its next Neighborhood Food Distribution Wednesday, June 30, from 9-10 a.m. at the parking lot on Pico Avenue, diagonal to LifePointe Church, and just north of Alvarado Street.

Everyone is welcome to pick up fresh fruit and vegetables and dairy products. There are no qualifying requirements and no information is taken by the volunteers who run the event, which is held the last Wednesday of each month.

The food is provided by the San Diego Food Bank. The May distribution served 140 families and included butter, cheese, milk, raisins, pecans, peaches,...