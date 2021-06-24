Virtual well-being program available to help adults

SAN DIEGO – Champions for Health, a local health nonprofit, is offering virtual health and wellness classes in English and Spanish. Classes cover various topics, including COVID-19 update, healthy cooking, women’s health, childhood health, chair yoga, and diabetes.

“Even as some restrictions are beginning to ease, adults – especially those with chronic conditions – may still choose to avoid places with groups of people. Online programs can help people stay physically and mentally active during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Adama Dyoniziak, executive director of Champions for Heal...