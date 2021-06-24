Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Robert Hughes
American Institute of Economic Research 

Discretionary spending categories drag down May retail sales

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 3:03pm

Robert Hughes.

Village News/Courtesy photo

Robert Hughes.

Retail sales and food-services spending fell 1.3% in May following gains in three of the prior four months. The weaker result in May still leaves retail sales at the third highest on record and well above the most recent nine-year trend. From a year ago, retail sales are up 28.1%.

Core retail sales, which exclude motor vehicle dealers and gasoline retailers, posted an 0.8% decline for the month, leaving that measure with a 23.8% gain from a year ago. Despite the fall, core retail sales are also at the third highest on record and well above the nine-year trend.

Gains and losses for the vario...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:29