Bonsall Woman's Club installs new officers
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 10:56am
FALLBROOK – The Bonsall Woman's Club members were quite excited to finally meet in-person at the Bonsall Community Center for their June meeting. It was the first time since March 2020. The program, led by Laurie Criscenti, the current year's program chairman, featured the installation of the new officers for the 2021-2022 year. As Criscenti installed each officer, she read their responsibilities, and handed them a succulent plant as each agreed to their new position.
The club is fortunate to be led by Mary Jane Poulter. Her leadership qualities and strong people-oriented background is...
