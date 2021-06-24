Bonsall Woman's Club installs new officers

The new officers for the Bonsall Woman's Club are, from left, Mary Jane Poulter, president; Sydne Gilbert, first VP, dean of chairmen; Bev York, second VP, membership; Cheri Poulos, co-chairman, third VP, programs; Emily Manley, fourth VP, ways & means; Marlene Rantanen, recording secretary; Tuula Hukkanen, treasurer & chairmen of newsletter committee; Laurie Criscenti, co-chairman, third VP, programs.

FALLBROOK – The Bonsall Woman's Club members were quite excited to finally meet in-person at the Bonsall Community Center for their June meeting. It was the first time since March 2020. The program, led by Laurie Criscenti, the current year's program chairman, featured the installation of the new officers for the 2021-2022 year. As Criscenti installed each officer, she read their responsibilities, and handed them a succulent plant as each agreed to their new position.

The club is fortunate to be led by Mary Jane Poulter. Her leadership qualities and strong people-oriented background is...