Chamber donates tournament funds to FLC
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 12:16pm
The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presents Fallbrook Land Conservancy with a check consisting of the funds collected during the Avocado Open Golf Tournament May 7 at Pala Mesa Resort, from left, chamber ambassadors Deborah Bottomley and Anne Klentz, FLC Chairman Susan Liebes, FLC Executive Director Karla Standridge, chamber CEO Lila MacDonald and Chamber membership director Jackie Toppin....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)