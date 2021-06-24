County approves sidewalk, curb, and gutter rehabilitation contract

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to remove and replace damaged concrete road infrastructure including sidewalks, curbs, gutters.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote June 9 authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise and award a contract while designating the director of the county's Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract. The supervisors also found the repair and maintenance work categoric...