Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Deputies Shutter Illegal Valley Center Pot Farm

 
Last updated 6/26/2021 at 9:17am

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Authorities shut down an illegal marijuana-growing operation in Valley Center today, seizing thousands of live plants along with products made from harvested cannabis.

Deputies, including SWAT officers, served a search warrant at the grow site in the 29000 block of Cole Grade Road shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

In addition to confiscating about 15,000 living marijuana plants, deputies impounded 9 1/2 pounds of processed cannabis products and detained

seven people for questioning, Sgt. Mike Davis said.

Assisting in the enforcement operation were utility, code-compliance and state Fish and Wildlife personnel who ``discovered numerous violations on

the property (posing) immediate health and safety risks, as well as fire dangers,'' according to Davis.

``It is not uncommon for investigators to find dangerous chemicals, illegal pesticides and other hazardous materials used at unlicensed marijuana

grow sites,'' the sergeant said. ``These dangerous materials may enter the local groundwater supply and streams, creating extreme environmental hazards.''

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

