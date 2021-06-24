Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy is in search of new transitional living house

The Fallbrook Homeless Advocacy is a nonprofit organization that was established by Brad Fox to serve the homeless population in Fallbrook and surrounding areas. This organization currently runs two different transitional houses for homeless men, the Jesus House and the Refuge House.

Fox has a long history of working with people in need. For many years, he has been leading the SonRise youth group on mission trips to Mexico and San Diego to assist homeless people. During one trip to Mexico, Fox noticed his students becoming more aware of the importance of helping homeless people.

"The st...