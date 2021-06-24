Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FUHSD chooses citizens' oversight committee members

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 10:49am



In November 2016, the Fallbrook Union High School District voters approved Measure AA, which authorized $45 million of general obligation bonds for capital improvements at FUHSD facilities. The conditions of Measure AA include a citizens' oversight committee whose members serve two-year terms. On June 14 the FUHSD board appointed seven citizens to the committee.

The board's 5-0 vote seated Donna Dutton, Victoria McSheehy, Nora Maier, Ian Plant, Heidi Roderick, George Shortlizy, and Sherry Weishaar. Plant and Shortlizy both applied for the seat designated for a member of a senior citizens'...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:21