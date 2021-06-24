FUHSD chooses citizens' oversight committee members

In November 2016, the Fallbrook Union High School District voters approved Measure AA, which authorized $45 million of general obligation bonds for capital improvements at FUHSD facilities. The conditions of Measure AA include a citizens' oversight committee whose members serve two-year terms. On June 14 the FUHSD board appointed seven citizens to the committee.

The board's 5-0 vote seated Donna Dutton, Victoria McSheehy, Nora Maier, Ian Plant, Heidi Roderick, George Shortlizy, and Sherry Weishaar. Plant and Shortlizy both applied for the seat designated for a member of a senior citizens'...