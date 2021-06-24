Fun to be found at the Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club of North County swim instructor Bianca Mendez swims with Perry King, 4, during a summer swim lesson session at the facility's pool, June 18.

The Boys & Girls Club is reopening its summer program which includes swim lessons and all-day camps. With smaller group sizes and more staff, this summer is sure to be a blast.

Swim lessons this summer are already starting, with session times from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. These two-week-long, 30 minute sessions have class sizes ranging from generally two children to an instructor in the morning to a maximum of five as the day gets hotter.

Regulations currently state that lifeguards and swimmers are not required to wear masks, though parents are not allowed to sit inside the pool area to w...