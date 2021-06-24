'Hope Walks' benefits local families: moms, dads and babies

More than 70 people turned out for "Hope Walks," a fundraiser for Hope Clinic for Women, at The Vineyard at 1924, June 19.

Saturday morning, June 19, was sunny but not too warm, making it good weather for a family outing the day before Father's Day. The occasion was "Hope Walks," a fundraiser for Hope Clinic for Women which was held at The Vineyard 1924 on East Mission Road.

More than 70 participants of all ages took part in the walk and activities in the gathering space at the vineyard. There were two walking courses to choose from – one went up and down in between rows of grape vines while the other was a flatter path around an olive tree grove. Walking at home or at another location was also an option fo...