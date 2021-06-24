Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

ProduceGood helps prevent food waste

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2021 at 10:48am

volunteers

Village News/Courtesy photo

ProduceGood volunteers gather oranges from local growers.

In 2009, Nita Kurmins Gilson began a program called CropSwap to combat homegrown food being wasted. After noticing a severe need in San Diego County in 2014, Gilson partnered with Alexandra White and Jerilyn White to create a larger, more impactful version of CropSwap called ProduceGood, a nonprofit organization that harvests and donates unused produce to the hungry.

ProduceGood encourages farmers to donate their unused produce, and the organization also volunteers to go harvest produce if the owner is unable to harvest their own. This keeps food from being wasted and ensures that people...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:29