San Diego County unemployment rate drops to 6.4% as slow recovery continues

SAN DIEGO – The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.4% in May, down from a revised 6.7% in April – but well below the year-ago rate of 15.6% as the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic were becoming clear – according to figures released June 18 by the state Employment Development Department.

Statewide, the seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate was 7.5% in May, down from 8.1% in April. The country posted a 5.5% unemployment rate in the same time period, down from 5.7% in April.

Between April and May, non-farm employment increased by 2,000, from 1,398,600 to 1...