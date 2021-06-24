SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:31pm
May 28
S. Old Highway 395 @ Tecalote Ln. Arrests: Poss. controlled subs. paraphernalia
June 4
5600 block Rancho del Caballo Grand theft
June 7
30400 block North River Rd. 5150: mental disorder 72 hour observation
June 10
1400 block Alturas Rd. Petty theft
June 11
800 block E. Alvarado St. Burglary
200 block W. Clemmens Ln. Vandalism
1500 block Alturas Rd. Arrest: Felony bench warrant
E. Hawthorne St. @ N. Main Ave. Arrest: Vandalism
1100 block E. Mission Rd. Miscellaneous incidents
1300 block S. Mission Rd. Petty theft
300 block E. Mission Rd. Burglary
400 block W. Fallbro...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)