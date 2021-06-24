Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Staff 

Smoke Advisory from Camp Pendleton vegetation fire

 
Last updated 6/26/2021 at 1:14pm

Courtesy

Camp Pendleton map showing range 219where the vegetation fire is presently.

Camp Pendleton has a vegetation fire located at Range 219. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district at this time, according to North County Fire Protection District.

 

