Smoke Advisory from Camp Pendleton vegetation fire

By Staff
Last updated 6/26/2021 at 1:14pm
Camp Pendleton map showing range 219where the vegetation fire is presently.
Camp Pendleton has a vegetation fire located at Range 219. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district at this time, according to North County Fire Protection District.
