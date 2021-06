The MesaFire off Hwy 76 and Cousier Canyon, Community of Pala in San Diego County is 350 acres and 100% contained, according to CalFire.

UPDATE: The Mesa Fire remains 350 acres and is now 70% contained. Firefighters continue to work day and night, strengthening containment, according to the North County Fire Protection District.