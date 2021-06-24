Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

A Thank you to the editor

 
I wanted you to know how much our local PEO Chapters appreciated your handling of our article re: the 2021 recipients of our Fallbrook Bonsall PEO scholarships and a PEO Star Scholar as well. The five Fallbrook chapters, AZ, PF, UH, WM, and WK spend each year working on projects to support these scholarships.

Girls who will be seniors during the 2021-2022 school year at FUHS or Bonsall High School can apply by contacting their high school counselors in early December 2021. PEO scholarship recipients are usually announced in early spring.

Once again, our thanks to you and the Village News...



