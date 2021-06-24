Alligator Pears

About a century ago, a few people noticed that the “Alligator Pear” wasn’t selling well, so they changed the name to “Avocado.”

About a half-century later, a few people noticed that not many were donating to “Save the Jungles.” They changed it to “Save the Rainforests.”

A few decades ago, some people saw that a fish called the “Slime Head” was not doing well at the market, so they changed the name to “Orange Roughy.”

A decade ago, a few people noticed that not many were gifting “food platters” so they changed the name to “Charcuterie.”

A couple of years...