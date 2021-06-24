Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron
75th Assembly District 

Budget complexities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:44pm



The Legislature just passed a budget for fiscal year 2021-22, and the Governor has until June 30 to sign it into law. Revisions are likely, and a series of “trailer bills” to fund specific programs will be considered over the coming months. More than $267 billion will be spent, including $195.5 billion from the General Fund.

Positively, the budget increases funding for Special Education, including individuals with disabilities. More money for childcare will expand access and increasing rates for providers will help attract and retain workers. Funding for Universal Transitional Kinderg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:21