Randy Alcorn’s book “Heaven” has opened my eyes to scripture I had read before but had glossed over.

It is like putting the pieces of a puzzle together that had never come together before and then seeing the big picture for the first time.

Alcorn explains that the present Heaven, although wonderful, isn't the final Heaven as described in the Bible in the last two chapters of the book of Revelation. The creator of the present heaven and present earth will create a new heaven and a new earth in which those who love God and want to be with him will dwell.

The new Heaven will be on...