Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Heaven

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:53pm



Randy Alcorn’s book “Heaven” has opened my eyes to scripture I had read before but had glossed over.

It is like putting the pieces of a puzzle together that had never come together before and then seeing the big picture for the first time.

Alcorn explains that the present Heaven, although wonderful, isn't the final Heaven as described in the Bible in the last two chapters of the book of Revelation. The creator of the present heaven and present earth will create a new heaven and a new earth in which those who love God and want to be with him will dwell.

The new Heaven will be on...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:16