Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Issa calls for U.S. Passport Services to be surged

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:49pm



WASHINGTON – In a letter sent June 18 to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) called on the Biden Administration to surge resources to meet increasingly high citizen passport demand, which has created a backlog of requests that continues to grow and impact travel plans for Americans across the country.

“Thankfully, Americans are on the move again and the resumption of travel is essential to our national economic rebound. Unfortunately, the federal government’s response to the growing backlog of U.S. passport requests is indifferent at best, and absent a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:16