Issa calls for U.S. Passport Services to be surged

WASHINGTON – In a letter sent June 18 to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) called on the Biden Administration to surge resources to meet increasingly high citizen passport demand, which has created a backlog of requests that continues to grow and impact travel plans for Americans across the country.

“Thankfully, Americans are on the move again and the resumption of travel is essential to our national economic rebound. Unfortunately, the federal government’s response to the growing backlog of U.S. passport requests is indifferent at best, and absent a...