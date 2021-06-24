Let's move forward, together

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been asked, ‘What have you learned over the past year?’ It’s an interesting question and one that took me a few days to reflect on and consider. Often in the midst of a tragedy, you can learn incredible things about yourself and in this case, a society.

The biggest thing I’ve learned over the past year is that political discourse is driving us apart. Far too often, instead of coming together and finding common ground, we stand in the corner and throw rocks at each other. Politicians are guilty and social media certainly adds to the animosity with any...