Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Murphy
Murphy and Murphy Southern Realty 

Real Estate Round-up: P is for Prop 19

 
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:56pm



Prop 19 went into effect on April 1, 2021. This proposition just narrowly passed with a 51% to 49% margin. It’s hard for me to understand why anyone would oppose a proposition that will benefit so many homeowners in California. But

thankfully, it doesn’t matter that it passed by the slimmest of margins. It became law and homeowners over 55, those who lost their homes due to a natural disaster, and homeowners with disabilities across the state are taking advantage of it.

There were two substantial differences between this proposition and the previous Prop 60/90. The first is that the ta...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

