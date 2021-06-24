Recall elections should be discouraged
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:49pm
I am bothered by the rash of recall elections across California this year. It seems to me a small minority can cause a big taxpayer expense and wasted time of our elected officials, without any skin in the game.
I would like to see legislation that would require as a part of certification of a recall petition that the petitioners be required to post a bond in the amount of the estimated election cost, to be forfeited in the event the recall fails. A similar practice is used in court cases to discourage frivolous lawsuits.
If the petitioners are confident that there is sufficient disc...
