Recall elections should be discouraged

I am bothered by the rash of recall elections across California this year. It seems to me a small minority can cause a big taxpayer expense and wasted time of our elected officials, without any skin in the game.

I would like to see legislation that would require as a part of certification of a recall petition that the petitioners be required to post a bond in the amount of the estimated election cost, to be forfeited in the event the recall fails. A similar practice is used in court cases to discourage frivolous lawsuits.

If the petitioners are confident that there is sufficient disc...