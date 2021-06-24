California weighs extending eviction protections past June

In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, demonstrators call passage of rent forgiveness and stronger eviction protections legislation and carry a mock casket past the Capitol in Sacramento. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders are negotiating about whether to extend the state's ban on evictions, which expires June 30.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will pay off all the past-due rent that accumulated in the nation's most populated state because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a promise to make landlords whole while giving renters a clean slate.

Left unsettled is whether California will continue to ban evictions for unpaid rent beyond June 30, a pandemic-related order that was meant to be temporary but is proving difficult to undo.

Federal eviction protections also are set to expire June 30. California had passed its own protections that applied to more people....