California weighs extending eviction protections past June
Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:34pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will pay off all the past-due rent that accumulated in the nation's most populated state because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a promise to make landlords whole while giving renters a clean slate.
Left unsettled is whether California will continue to ban evictions for unpaid rent beyond June 30, a pandemic-related order that was meant to be temporary but is proving difficult to undo.
Federal eviction protections also are set to expire June 30. California had passed its own protections that applied to more people....
