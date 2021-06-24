Cal/OSHA board approves relaxed COVID rules for workplace mask-wearing

Fully vaccinated people will be able to ditch face masks in most workplace situations under relaxed COVID-19 rules approved June 17 by a state regulatory panel and immediately put into effect through an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The workplace rules approved by the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board mostly align with regulations that took effect this week for the general public. They allow vaccinated workers to shed face masks in most settings except those required by state regulations – such as on public transit or in airports – while also eliminating physical...