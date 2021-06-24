Keep drones away from fires

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As we enter our summer fire season, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are reminding the public, it is against the law to fly a drone near or over a wildfire. Firefighting aircraft could be grounded, disrupting critical fire operations. Time is of the essence.

If you fly, we can't

Flying a drone over or near a wildfire is dangerous and can cost lives.

During a wildfire, crews rely heavily on helicopters, planes and other large aircraft to deliver gallons of water or fire retardant to a burn site. Ai...