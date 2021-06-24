SD County Water Authority Adopts Budget Including Water Rate Hike

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Water Authority said today it has adopted a $1.7 billion budget for the next two fiscal years and will keep

its spending steady compared with the current budget.

What the agency calls the ``all-in'' water rate -- which is what it charges customers like the city of San Diego -- will rise by 3.6% for treated water and 3.3% for untreated water in the calendar year 2022.

The water authority said the increases reflect several factors, including rate hikes by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the cost of past repairs, and rising prices...