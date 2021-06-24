UPDATE: Two people found dead after fire at San Marcos Equestrian Center

SAN MARCOS - The remains of two people were found after a fire that fully engulfed a home and several trailers early today at an equestrian

center in an unincorporated area of San Marcos, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 1:37 a.m. Saturday at San Marcos Equestrian, 2635 North Twin Oaks Valley Road, according to San Diego County

Sheriff's Department Sgt. Greg Hampton.

When deputies from the San Marcos station and firefighters responded to the area, they saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames,

Hampton said.

After the fire was extinguished, one body was located outside a toy hauler travel trailer and the second body was found inside the trailer, the

sergeant said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of their deaths, as well as identification of the bodies

pending notification of family.

No deputies, firefighters or animals were hurt in the fire.

``While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and things may later change, the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit does not believe it is a

criminal act,'' Hampton said. ``At this time, the fire appears to be accidental.''

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit investigates fires resulting in serious injuries or death.

