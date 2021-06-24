Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Dowden chosen as Warriors' 2020-21 female Senior Student-Athlete

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:28pm

swimmers

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

A standout in both swimming and water polo, Paris Dowden defends against Mission Hills in a game played April 30.

The San Diego High School Sports Association annually honors a male athlete and a female athlete from each San Diego Section member school as a Senior Student-Athlete. Paris Dowden was chosen as Fallbrook High School's female Senior Student-Athlete for 2020-21.

"It was a privilege and I was really happy to at least play sports this year and I had a lot of fun and I'm glad that my senior year was a good one," Dowden said.

Dowden played water polo and swam for the Warriors. Sean Redmond is Fallbrook's girls water polo coach and also the Warriors' girls swim coach.

"Absolutely awesome and e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:42