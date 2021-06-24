Dowden chosen as Warriors' 2020-21 female Senior Student-Athlete

A standout in both swimming and water polo, Paris Dowden defends against Mission Hills in a game played April 30.

The San Diego High School Sports Association annually honors a male athlete and a female athlete from each San Diego Section member school as a Senior Student-Athlete. Paris Dowden was chosen as Fallbrook High School's female Senior Student-Athlete for 2020-21.

"It was a privilege and I was really happy to at least play sports this year and I had a lot of fun and I'm glad that my senior year was a good one," Dowden said.

Dowden played water polo and swam for the Warriors. Sean Redmond is Fallbrook's girls water polo coach and also the Warriors' girls swim coach.

"Absolutely awesome and e...