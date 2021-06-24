Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Eight Warriors given all-league girls soccer honors

 
Eight members of Fallbrook High School's 2020-21 girls soccer team were given all-league recognition by the Valley League coaches.

Panther Espinoza, Paige Gartner, and Rori Gartner were placed on the first team. Anay Garcia was Fallbrook's only second-team player. Cassidy Boulager, Jade Kennedy, Adrianna Madrigal, and Galilea Medina were honorable mention selections.

"Well deserved," Fallbrook High Coach Sergio Garcia said of eight of his players being honored.

Fallbrook was the third-place team in the final Valley League standings. The Warriors' 4-3-3 league record was part of a 6-6-4 o...



