Legionnaires outmatched in CIF tennis tournament

Two Bonsall High School tennis players competed in the CIF individual tournament May 24 through June 10 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, but for senior Dakota Thompson and junior Garret Murphy, their tournament play ended May 24 with first-round boys singles losses.

"I'm happy they got to the tournament, proud of their leadership in the season," said Bonsall coach Eric Hendy.

Each league is allowed to send five players in each event to the CIF tournament. All semifinalists qualified for the CIF tournament, and a backdraw was held to determine the fifth-place league player who wou...